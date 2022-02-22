3,539 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after buying an additional 304,665 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

