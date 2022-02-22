3,918 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,894,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.23. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

