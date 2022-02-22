3,979 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.87.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

