3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.71 billion-$36.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.98 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.05. 74,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day moving average of $179.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

