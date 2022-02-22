3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,640.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 163.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 50.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

