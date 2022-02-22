4,122 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average is $163.34.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

