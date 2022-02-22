48,907 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.25 and its 200 day moving average is $356.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.