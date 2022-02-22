4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 37,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 585,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.
About 4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4Front Ventures (FFNTF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.