4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 37,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 585,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

About 4Front Ventures (OTCMKTS:FFNTF)

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

