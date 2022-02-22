$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $5.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $23.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MediWound.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,807. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.44.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

