52,583 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $830,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

