53,600 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 56,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

