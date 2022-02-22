$569.17 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $569.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.81 million. Copa posted sales of $185.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPA. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

CPA stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. 367,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,493. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.10. Copa has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

