$7.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) This Quarter

Analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to report $7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber posted earnings per share of $6.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $17.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WFG. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

WFG stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Robotti Robert raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

