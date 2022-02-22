70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

