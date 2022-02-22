717 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

