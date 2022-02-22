$738.64 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to announce $738.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $737.96 million to $739.60 million. Avaya reported sales of $738.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AVYA traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 1,052,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,715. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.