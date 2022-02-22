$76.02 Million in Sales Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) to announce $76.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.75 million and the highest is $76.28 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $41.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $263.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $63,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.