82,287 Shares in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTIC. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 638.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 99,851 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

