83,755 Shares in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Traeger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $516,826,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $10,508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $24,729,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Traeger alerts:

NYSE:COOK opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

COOK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.