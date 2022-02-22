8,943 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 147,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 137,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,967.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $347.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.23 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

