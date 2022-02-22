9,125 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 102.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

