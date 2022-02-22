961,863 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 961,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Alamos Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 609,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of AGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 120,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,279. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.