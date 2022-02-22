Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce $585.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.22 million to $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $57,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 535,593 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. 256,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

