Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to announce $585.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.22 million to $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $57,232,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 535,593 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $52.80. 256,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $68.65.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.