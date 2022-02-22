Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,830 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Activision Blizzard worth $134,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $103.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

