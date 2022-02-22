Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,762.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $29,762.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,936.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.42 or 0.06941665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00280784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.86 or 0.00771979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00069595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00391475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00218830 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.