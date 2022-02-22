Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AE stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

