Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AE stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About Adams Resources & Energy
