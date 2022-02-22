AdaptHealth (AHCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

