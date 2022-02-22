Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,914,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.