Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $121.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,914,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

