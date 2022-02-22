adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $124.27

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.27 and last traded at $125.82, with a volume of 112475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €345.00 ($392.05) to €340.00 ($386.36) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

