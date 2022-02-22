Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,029 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $280.78 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.