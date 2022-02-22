ADT (ADT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. ADT has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,076 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 162,795 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,376 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ADT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

