ADT (ADT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.
NYSE ADT opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. ADT has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $11.77.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.
About ADT
ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADT (ADT)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.