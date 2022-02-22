Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,892,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 421,704 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 11.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.41% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $503,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,331,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day moving average is $124.36. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.