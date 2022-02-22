Advisor Resource Council Has $631,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Lennar were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Lennar by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennar by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

