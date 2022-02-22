Advisor Resource Council Has $835,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 531,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 307,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 450,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.