Advisor Resource Council Lowers Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,270,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of ACHC opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

