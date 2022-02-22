Advisor Resource Council Sells 15,156 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Mattel were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 357.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAT opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

