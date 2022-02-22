Advisor Resource Council Trims Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Amundi bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,671,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,943,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.38 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

