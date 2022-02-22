AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of ACM traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 718,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AECOM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

