Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $284.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34.
A number of brokerages have commented on AERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.