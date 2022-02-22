Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $284.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 122,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 889,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 184,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.