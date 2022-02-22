Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152,246 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.39% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $13,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

