Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

