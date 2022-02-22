Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. 49,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,791. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $20.78.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
