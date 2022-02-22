Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Acquired by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Aeva Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 12.28% of Aeva Technologies worth $206,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,699,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

AEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,791. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

