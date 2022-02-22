AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.570-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.84 billion-$15.84 billion.

ASGLY stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80. AGC has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

