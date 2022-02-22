Air Canada (TSE:AC) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.42. 2,275,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,286. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. Air Canada has a one year low of C$19.31 and a one year high of C$31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.26.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

