Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.48.

Shares of ABNB opened at $174.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.66. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,872 shares of company stock worth $133,170,830. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,124,000 after buying an additional 707,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.