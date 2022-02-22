Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.77 ($158.83).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €112.14 ($127.43) on Monday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($113.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.89.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.