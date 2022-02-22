AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $301.80

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 301.80 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 307.69 ($4.18), with a volume of 707316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.60 ($4.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.03) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.42) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.05) to GBX 435 ($5.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 400 ($5.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 413 ($5.62).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 351.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,352,281.76). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,844.96). Insiders bought 263,178 shares of company stock valued at $99,478,440 in the last ninety days.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

