Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $316.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 390,489 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.