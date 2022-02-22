Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.
Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $316.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.