Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,970,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.19. The stock had a trading volume of 747,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $205.18 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

